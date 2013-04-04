1968 Lincoln Continental Twin Turbo “Evil Twin”

The Lincoln Continental has been around for a long time, but I would say that the fourth-generation (1961-1969) Continentals are the ones that come to mind when most people hear the name. The car’s slab-sided design and suicide rear doors are signature design elements that people instantly recognize as “Continental.”

At the Scottsdale Pavilions car show, I ran across a 1968 Lincoln Continental sedan that’s been customized in a pretty cool way. First, the roof has been completely cut off. There is no top at all! That’s a pretty bold move to make, and I like it.

By removing the roof, it makes this huge car look even longer. At 221 inches long it’s already much more massive than today’s cars, but if you can believe this, it was shortened 14 inches from the previous generation! When these new-for-1961 Continentals came out, they were referred to as “compact Continentals.” Hard to believe that an 18.5 foot-long car could ever have been considered “compact!”

The car’s extensive bodywork doesn’t stop with the roof. The windshield has been laid back and the deck lid was raised to give the car a more dynamic look. The front and rear bumpers have also been brought closer in to the body. There are HID headlights in front and LED taillamps in the rear. The whole thing was then painted jet black with a glossy shine that looks a mile deep.

This is one car that’s certainly got some curb appeal. It’s slammed to the ground thanks to a digitally-controlled air ride suspension, which can also be controlled by a smartphone! How cool is that?!

There are tubular control arms in the front and a four-link in the rear. The car rides on a set of 3-piece, 22″ Asanti wheels which are a bit large for my tastes, but I understand the look the builder was going for. Behind the wheels are a set of 13″ disc brakes to bring this gangster convertible to a stop.

Like the exterior, the interior of the car is done in all black. There are suede and synthetic leather seats surrounding the custom-built steel dashboard. The dash has Dakota Digital instruments. The hood and trunk are both controlled by powered actuators for hands-free operation.

Speaking of power, this car’s got plenty of it! The 6.0-liter V8 engine has been upgraded with different heads and a camshaft. Then, a twin-turbo system with methanol injection from STS Turbo Systems was added. The adjustable boost controller will dial the car all the way up to 700 horsepower!

The engine is coupled to a 4L80E transmission, which directs massive amounts of power into a narrowed 9″ rear end with 3.91 gears, Detroit locker, and a set of Moser axles. It’s also got a 4 row polished aluminum radiator with dual electric fans to keep this beast running cool.

Of course, a unibody car like a Continental wasn’t built to handle 700 horsepower. The car’s chassis was reinforced with a set of custom 3×5 .250 wall square steel channels running through the floorboards for additional strength.

The car was built in 2012 by Genesis Automotive of Phoenix, Arizona. I’ve seen the car at SEMA 2012 and numerous times out at the Pavilions. It went up for auction at Russo and Steele 2013, where it sold for $55,000 dollars. Congratulations to Genesis Automotive on this awesome build! We hope to see more of your work in the future!

Check out their Facebook Page for over 160 build photos of their 1968 Continental “Evil Twin!”

Genesis Automotive

510 E Dunlap Ave

Phoenix, AZ 85020

(602) 466-1044

