1973 Cutlass Supreme

Posted on by

I spotted this bad boy on my lunch break the other day.

Apparently, the ’76 Cutlass was the best selling American car of it’s year, but you hardly ever see these early third-gens. I would say this is hands down the best look out of all the A-Bodies from that era. It sort of takes all the little things that are actually kind of nice about the 73+ Chevelles and Monte Carlos and adds a little early second-gen Camaro flair to it.   The headlights look nice, there is minimal plastic, and the vinyl top is the same color as the car. I’d still prefer no vinyl at all but I could certainly live with it.

With the fresh 455 and posi, and some seriously clean paint this is pretty much the best example of one that you are likely to find anywhere. I didn’t see a price on the sign, but I’m pretty sure I can’t afford it.

If you are in the market for a super clean, unique muscle car, I suggest driving around near Cave Creek and Carefree Highway and keeping your eyes peeled.

Related posts:

This entry was posted in Curiosities and tagged , , , by Mike Ross. Bookmark the permalink.

About Mike Ross

I love anything you can drive. But I love it even more if it has a small block Chevy or Ford motor, a turbo, four wheel drive, is a hatchback, or was made in the 80s. My ideal car would be a combination of all of these things, and I'm working on building a time machine so I can go back to the 80's and convince Chevy and Ford to collaborate on a twin-engine, single turbo 4x4 XR4Ti/Fox Mustang/Third Gen F-body and hide one in a mineshaft for me to recover in brand new condition. Look for a blog post about it just as soon as it happens. Or maybe it already did, and I've already posted about it in the future and the internet just needs to catch up with it. Okay, my head hurts, never mind.

7 thoughts on “1973 Cutlass Supreme

  2. I’d like to buy that car. Can you provide me with the phone number from the car? Is it in AZ? Thanks for your help

    Reply

    • It is in AZ and if you search craigslist you’ll see it pop up from time to time. No one on our site owns the car (yet), but it’s definitely the cleanest 73 in town.

      Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *