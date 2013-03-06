1973 Cutlass Supreme

I spotted this bad boy on my lunch break the other day.

Apparently, the ’76 Cutlass was the best selling American car of it’s year, but you hardly ever see these early third-gens. I would say this is hands down the best look out of all the A-Bodies from that era. It sort of takes all the little things that are actually kind of nice about the 73+ Chevelles and Monte Carlos and adds a little early second-gen Camaro flair to it. The headlights look nice, there is minimal plastic, and the vinyl top is the same color as the car. I’d still prefer no vinyl at all but I could certainly live with it.

With the fresh 455 and posi, and some seriously clean paint this is pretty much the best example of one that you are likely to find anywhere. I didn’t see a price on the sign, but I’m pretty sure I can’t afford it.

If you are in the market for a super clean, unique muscle car, I suggest driving around near Cave Creek and Carefree Highway and keeping your eyes peeled.

