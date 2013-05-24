1987-89 Buick Lesabre T-Type

I’ve spent a few years trying to spot one of these things to no avail.. and wouldn’t you know it, I spotted two in the same week! The first was a completely thrashed black car in Phoenix, this was the second (on the other side of the country). As you can see it’s in excellent condition.
The standard Lesabre coupes aren’t exactly what I would call ugly but the simple aesthetic changes on the T-Types put them over the top. I mean, sure they are front wheel drive, and they kind of lie to you about the (non) turbo situation but they are still pretty cool. It’s pretty amazing that whenever there is a model stripped of all the chrome bullshit it miraculously looks better. Yet American car companies still don’t seem to get it (for the most part).
Unfortunately the parking arrangement was a bit odd so I couldn’t get the best shots.
I fucking love the way this car looks. It’s like a more proportionate 780 coupe.
I had one of these in Black, beautiful car. My friend had one in silver as well, it was unplanned that we both ended up with the same car. I just happened to walk in to it and he saw and said my wife has that car.
Awesome! I’d love to see some pictures. Send them to Editor@generationhighoutput.com and we’d be happy to share them.
I’ll have to scan in some pictures, lol, it was back around 1997 or 1998. The car was mint except for the tail piece that goes on the trunk lid. It was bubbling up in one spot where the tail piece meets the trunk lid, I suspect it was corrosion. At the time you couldn’t find replacement parts anywhere…
I own a Black, 1988 Buick LeSabre T-Type. Mine shows it’s age, but I have a storage unit with about 2 cars worth of spare parts. Especially since the front spoilers are really hard to replace.
I can imagine it’s hard to come by parts for these cars.
I’m looking for both doors complete for 88 Buick lasaber can anyone help 1 406 252 3572 billings mt
T type
I have a 1989 t-type, looking for front bumper,spoiler