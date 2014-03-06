2004 Cadillac Deville Convertible (Craigslist)

Better in theory best describes this professionally built custom convertible. Some cars just can’t pull it off no matter how much money or time is put into them, unfortunately this is one of those cases. It just looks kind of odd in pictures, maybe there is more to it when it’s right in front of you? Either way, it’s up for sale out in Scottsdale.

“2004 Cadillac DeVille 4dr Convertible- Pearl!! – $5995 (Scottsdale)

GORGEOUS Pearl White metallic with taupe leather, very rare automobile, Vogue tires on Cadillac chrome wheels, spoiler, new custom convertible top installed in your choice of color for an additional cost, 100k adult driven miles, clean notarized title in hand, no sales tax, private party. Drives and looks like new!!”

Link: http://phoenix.craigslist.org/evl/cto/4361897375.html (no longer available)

