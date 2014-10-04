78-83 Toyota Hilux Extended Cab Long Wheelbase Dually Truck

I spotted this thing stuck in rush hour traffic as I cruised on past in the HOV lane.  I can’t find much about it, it may have even been imported from Mexico?  It does have Arizona plates on it so who knows.  There probably aren’t too many like this out there so go ahead and soak it in.

