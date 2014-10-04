78-83 Toyota Hilux Extended Cab Long Wheelbase Dually Truck

I spotted this thing stuck in rush hour traffic as I cruised on past in the HOV lane. I can’t find much about it, it may have even been imported from Mexico? It does have Arizona plates on it so who knows. There probably aren’t too many like this out there so go ahead and soak it in.
Related posts:
Mr. Toyoda, Tone It Up!
1984 Cadillac Deville Flower Car (El Camino)
Datsun 280ZX with Chevy LS1 V8 Swap
I was doing a little research and came across this post… I found your long bed dually Toyota. It’s for sale on Craigslist.
http://tucson.craigslist.org/cto/5386974945.html
I own the yellow 78′ standard cab longbed Dually.
My brother just picked one up. Definately a unicorn.
https://drivetribe.com/p/I6rNbTujTgCttqeBh1fP7A/Ha8R_spaS4C7paixSgrT6A
Might be more rare than a 2000gt