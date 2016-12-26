Arizona Concours d’Elegance 2017 Preview

Are you getting excited? The Arizona Concours d’Elegance is just three weeks away! The annual event, now in its fourth year, will be held at the Arizona Biltmore Resort and Spa in Phoenix on Sunday, January 15th, 2017. Whether you have attended before or are considering it for the first time, we’re going to give you a preview of what you can expect to see at the 2017 show.

Although this event takes place during Arizona Car Week (alongside Barrett-Jackson, Russo and Steele, and other collector car auctions), the Arizona Concours is NOT an auction event. The 90 automobiles on display are not for sale, but rather are entered in a judged competition. Class winners will receive awards, ribbons, and the distinction of being judged “Best in Class.”

In addition to the usual classes, there are some special vehicle classes for 2017:

Cars of Ettore and Jean Bugatti

Lincolns of the Classic Era

Coachwork by Vignale

1936 Bugatti Type 57SC Atlantic

One of the highlights of the 2017 Concours will certainly be the 1936 Bugatti Type 57SC Atlantic coupe, which belongs to the Mullin Auto Museum in Oxnard, CA. This extraordinary car is one of only two 57SC’s in existence, and is valued at between $30 and $40 million dollars. The car exhibits strong Art Deco design influences, and is notable for its riveted construction and entirely aluminum bodywork. This car won “Best of Show” at the Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance in Monterey back in 2003.

1936 Lincoln Model K LeBaron Sport Coupe

Lincoln has long been the luxury brand of the Ford Motor Company, and the Model K was no exception. With its sweeping front fenders and powerful V12 engine, the K-series was a car for the wealthy elite, and was produced between 1930 and 1940. This particular car is one of just 25 built with LeBaron coachwork, and one of only 2 known to survive. The car won Best in Class at the 2016 Santa Fe Concorso.

Other Notes

Besides the cars, the Arizona Concours will also feature a panel discussion called “Legends: Pioneer Women in Racing” featuring female racing car drivers Janet Guthrie and Lyn St. James, and author Miranda Seymour. As in past years, a portion of the proceeds will go to the Arizona Make-a-Wish Foundation – which has received over $200,000 in donations from the Arizona Concours over the past 3 years!

With so much going on, we are eagerly looking forward to the 2017 Arizona Concours d’Elegance and will bring you detailed coverage of the event in just a few weeks!

