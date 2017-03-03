Barrett-Jackson 2017: 1979 Ford F-100

Posted on by

This one goes to eleven. Black paint, supercharged small block Ford with over 600hp, 3.70:1 end and a TKO 5-speed. Chrome everywhere and classic f-series looks. It has an image that says, “Clear a path.” 

I was drawn immediately to this truck upon seeing it, and I must have not been the only one as it went for $16,500 on the Scottdale auction block. 

If you’d like to see the lot listing for this truck, please click here. 

Related posts:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *