Barrett-Jackson 2017: Auction Photos

Barrett-Jackson returned to Scottsdale, Arizona for their 46th annual Collector Car Auction event, which was held from January 14-22, 2017. They sold a record number of cars, and raised nearly $2.2 million dollars for charity. In case you missed it, here are some photos that should give you a sense of what it was like to be there.

Approximately 320,000 people passed through this entrance during the eight day event.

Registered bidders get premium seating, right in front of the auction stage.

This was the view of the bidder’s area on the afternoon of January 21st, or “Super Saturday.” It was a full house!

It was neat to watch all the behind-the-scenes stuff that goes on as the cars are driven (or sometimes, pushed) up on to the auction stage. There were cameramen, security guards, and only VIPs get access to the auction block. Outside in the staging lanes, some of the cars needed a little help. Fortunately the auction staff is accustomed to dealing with classic cars, and were quick to lend a hand. Acres of gleaming beauties await their new owners. Barrett-Jackson had a 99.5% sell-through rate at this year’s event, which is phenomenal for an auction. There are cars to appeal to every interest, from old and new to American and some European models. However, the bulk of Barrett-Jackson’s clientele are there to see post-war American cars like Corvettes, Chevelles, Impalas, Novas, GTOs, Mopars, Mustangs, Thunderbirds, and other muscle machines. It’s a good thing the auction lasts 8 days, because it takes about that much time to walk the grounds and admire the 1,719 cars that were auctioned off this year. This stunning red 1955 Jaguar XK140 Roadster (Lot #1371) sold for a final hammer price of $220,000. There’s more to Lot #1309.1 than meets the eye. This gorgeous 1969 Dodge Charger had deep black paint that was polished to a mirror finish, but it was what’s underneath the hood that’s really special. An 8.0L V10 Viper engine was not just shoehorned into an old Charger. In fact, the whole car rides on a Viper chassis that has been stretched 21.75 inches! She sold for $115,500 dollars. I was digging the hood ornament on this 1937 Pierce-Arrow Limousine (Lot #997). It’s amazing how the cars that were not desirable in their day end up becoming collectible. This 1958 Edsel Citation (Lot #191) was sold as part of the Charlie Thomas Collection.

I had a great time at the Scottsdale 2017 auction and am eagerly looking forward to next year’s event! If you’ve never been to a Barrett-Jackson auction before, I would strongly encourage you to check it out. Whether you are a classic car collector or just enjoy being around other car enthusiasts, visiting one of their auctions is a rite of passage that every “car guy” should experience. For the full listing of cars that were sold at this year’s auction, please visit www.barrett-jackson.com and click on Results > Scottsdale 2017.

Related posts: