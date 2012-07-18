Ford F-350 Centaurus III

[printprofilepic]
Apparently, this truck has nothing to do with the similarly named Bronco Centurion (one of which I keep seeing but never when I have my camera). The company that does the “Centaurus” conversions is called LCM and I can’t find much information about them at all. It appears that they mostly converted Chevy and Ford vans and Explorers though, and the F-350 conversions are said to be very rare, which I believe, since I haven’t been able to find a picture of a truck on the internet yet that looks similar to this one at all.
The actual conversion itself is pretty much what you’d expect from a typical conversion van, from what I’ve read. They are supposed to be really plush and luxurious inside, but I wasn’t able to get close enough to take a look. Looking at the outside of the truck, it isn’t hard to imagine how
tasteless customized these vehicles are inside.
That fact that all the accessories on the truck were designed by the same company and professionally installed does make it look much better than most of the other hyper-accessorized trucks out there (why are there so many of them anyways?) I guess you could say it’s tasteless, done tastefully.
nice rims xD
While I accept the writers opinion as tasteless for this F350.
I happen to own one, that is almost identical to this very truck. They are very nice from the outside and inside. The body kits really set off the trucks, along with the Alcoas. The inside (not all) are set up with plush capt chairs front, and rear bed conversion. Depending on which model you have, like mine; they are setup with TV, VCR (remember late 90s here), CB, and built in Radar Detector. Very plush leather throughout, accommodating lights with the wood trimmed interior really makes the truck stand out. I guess it is all in the eye of the beholder. The truck pictured here has a few more exterior accessories
Does anyone know where I can find the Centaurus kit for my f-350 1995 I mean gosh damn!!! Like impossible to find!!