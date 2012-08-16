How Well Do You Know Your Convertibles?

[printprofilepic]

Can you figure out what this is?

Give yourself a pat on the back if you identified the car as a 944 S2 Cabriolet.

According to Wikipedia, out of the 625 Porsche 944 S2 Cabriolets built, there were exactly 0 of them exported to the US, which is really weird, since I’ve seen two of them driving around North Phoenix now.

The body of the convertible 944 was done by ASC- yes, the same guys who did those weird-ass ASC/McLaren Mustangs from ’84 to 1990. I think they did a great job of making one of the best looking cars of all time still look decent as a convertible, although I would still rather just have a 944 coupe. Somehow, the lines kind of remind me of a the Sky/Vue.

I’m struggling to understand how I have managed to live my entire life in the same place without seeing a single one of these cars, until the last two months, when I’ve seen both of them. Oh well, I guess it’s just one of those interesting anomalous things that is better off staying interesting and anomalous.

It’s an awesome car and I’m just happy to have had the chance to see it.

