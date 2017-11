Imagine Prince being alive, just as garish, less of a perfectionist, and had never made it. He would probably drive this ‘Kandy drank purple’ Lincoln Mark Three Five.

“1996 Lincoln Mark lllV Kandy drank purple white insides 6pack woofers pioneer touch screen radio/with remote trunk did pumps,lid,neon lights chrome grill needs motor work not sure what’s wrong with the motor asking $2200”

Link: https://houston.craigslist.org/cto/d/lincoln/6337763446.html





