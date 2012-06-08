N2A Motors 789 Shakes Things Up

If cars were drinks, I think that a Corvette would be a glass of single malt scotch. It is a timeless classic that subscribes to the theory of “beauty in simplicity.” Although the package it comes in changes from year to year, the process remains the same: a Corvette always looks like a Corvette.

However, not everyone likes scotch. For some it is too boring, too old fashioned. For these people, trendy cocktails and mixed drinks are en vogue. What about adding a retro twist to the modern sports car? Start with a glass of C6 Corvette and add a shot of ’57 Chevy front end, a shot of ’58 Impala, and a dash of ’59 tailfins. Shake it all up and what do you get? The N2A Motors 789.

I first laid eyes on this retro-modern Chevy at Barrett-Jackson Scottsdale in 2009. It is the product of N2A Motors of Orange County, California – a custom coachbuilder that fuses modern performance parts with several of Chevrolet’s most iconic designs.

N2A stands for “No Two Alike,” which tells you a lot about the company’s dedication to customization. Their website boasts that there are over 10,000 possible combinations of interiors to choose from.

However, it is the car’s unique exterior that is most likely to win it fans – and enemies. The “new car, old body” trick has been played many times before, but this is the first car I have ever seen that brings elements from multiple different vehicles together.

So, do I like it? Yes and no. Would I own one? Probably not. But it’s an interesting idea nonetheless. What do you think? Post a comment below and share your thoughts.

