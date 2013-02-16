Rare But Boring (1998-1999 Cadillac Fleetwood Limited)

Why would I post about an old boring Deville?  Well, what I have here is actually a pretty rare “Fleetwood Limited”.

Remember the mid 90’s?  Cars were being replaced with SUV’s in a time when they still made cars that were basically SUV’s.  Then in 1996 GM pulled the trigger and completely stopped production of all rear wheel drive body on frame cars (Cadillac Fleetwood included).  This left the smaller front wheel drive Deville competing with the larger Lincoln Town Car and Town Car L (extended wheelbase).

So for two years and two years only Cadillac teamed up with “Superior Coachbuilders”, a well known builder of limousines, livery cars, flower cars, and hearses.  They developed the Fleetwood Limited, a stretched out Deville to fill this void.  This $6,630 option added exactly 1 foot to the overall length of the car, making it 221.8 inches long (3 inches shorter than the last real Fleetwood).

Have a look between the back door and the wheel arch where it starts to become obvious that the car has been modified.  This car also has the optional side skirts, making it even more rare.  For something that is kind of boring it’s still cool to see, this is 1 out of 781 ever made.

