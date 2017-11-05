SEMA 2017: 1963 Rambler American Wagon Custom Build

Generation: High Output was on scene for the 2017 SEMA Show in Las Vegas! One of the cars that caught our attention was this amazing Rambler American Wagon owned by Suzy Bauter. She was kind enough to tell us about the car, which she built for autocross racing. From the LS engine swap to the massive fender flares, this is both a show car and a race car! Watch the video segment to learn more. Congratulations to Suzy on winning Best Hot Rod in the Gran Turismo Awards!

