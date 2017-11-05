SEMA 2017: 1968 Chevy Nova AWD



The Chevrolet Nova was one of the most popular American muscle cars of the 1960s. Produced for 17 years, the Nova came in nearly every body style and had a huge list of engine choices. One thing is for sure: no Novas ever came with all-wheel drive from the factory. We caught up with Parke Bishop of Bishop Built Rides and he talked us through his 1968 Nova custom car with AWD drivetrain.

