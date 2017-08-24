Someone Needs To Put This Abomination Out Of Its Misery (2006 Packard/Lincoln Town Car)

With a face that any mother would abort this is the 2006 Lincoln/Packard Town Car.. On the plus side, there is still a nice Town Car under there somewhere.

“A beautifully customized Packard. Ready to show and drive. Car runs and drives like new. Fully loaded 2006 Lincoln Town car with less than 50K converted to a Packard. Has authentic Packard wheels, interior and exterior trim. Excellent workmanship was used throughout the customization. True whitewall Packard tires really enhance this gorgeous car. Car available for inspection and sale at a location in Okemos, Michigan. The customization was done by Packard Grille out of Lima, Ohio”

